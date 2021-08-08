Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Has $969,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.