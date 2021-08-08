Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,113 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

XOM opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $244.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

