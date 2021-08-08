Daniel Bradbury Sells 5,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $348,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $347,800.00.

CSTL opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.15 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.74. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 4.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

