Darling Ingredients (DAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $70.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

