Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $246-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.05 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,016,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,387. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $135.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.33.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,986.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,455,790.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,729 shares of company stock worth $29,132,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.