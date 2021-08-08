Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $246-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.05 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.33.

DDOG traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.92. 4,016,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,387. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.66. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $135.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $627,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,455,790.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $243,796.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $423,251.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,729 shares of company stock valued at $29,132,164. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

