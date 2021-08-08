Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $938 million-$944 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.16 million.Datadog also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.26-$0.28 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.92. 4,016,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,387. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.66. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $243,796.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,251.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,729 shares of company stock valued at $29,132,164 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.