Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $938-$944 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.61 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.92. 4,016,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $627,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,455,790.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $915,280.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,509.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,729 shares of company stock worth $29,132,164. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

