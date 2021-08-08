DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $197.00 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $115.28 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Argus boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.23.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

