DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $10.99 Million Holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,253 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 1.27% of Village Farms International worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 15,559.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Shares of VFF stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $802.35 million, a P/E ratio of 495.75 and a beta of 3.67.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on VFF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.