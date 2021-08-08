DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $89.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $91.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,310,000 shares of company stock valued at $339,083,800. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

