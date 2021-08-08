DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GD opened at $199.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.90. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.46.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

