David Harris Buys 2,000 Shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Stock

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) insider David Harris acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, for a total transaction of £11,300 ($14,763.52).

LON:MNL opened at GBX 568 ($7.42) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 590.82. The firm has a market cap of £230.20 million and a PE ratio of 8.65. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 525.64 ($6.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 688 ($8.99).

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

