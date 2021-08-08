David Harris Buys 2,000 Shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Stock

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) insider David Harris acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, for a total transaction of £11,300 ($14,763.52).
LON:MNL opened at GBX 568 ($7.42) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 590.82. The firm has a market cap of £230.20 million and a PE ratio of 8.65. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 525.64 ($6.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 688 ($8.99).
About Manchester & London Investment Trust
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.