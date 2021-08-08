Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Increased to C$2.40 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price boosted by Haywood Securities from C$2.20 to C$2.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Haywood Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$1.80 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.03.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

TSE DML opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.64. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$2.29.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.0100358 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$77,541.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$330,619.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 606,100 shares of company stock worth $924,061.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.