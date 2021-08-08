DePay (DEPAY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,505.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. DePay has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $41,505.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DePay has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00003467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00045715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00127016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00146431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,027.11 or 0.99862626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.57 or 0.00790634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,506 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

