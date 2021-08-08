Desjardins Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$17.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.33. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

