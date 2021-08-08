Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE:DESP opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $902.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.54.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.60 million. Analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $3,900,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 421,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after buying an additional 79,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

