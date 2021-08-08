Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €105.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HFG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €89.59 ($105.41).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €76.10 ($89.53) on Friday. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 12 month high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €81.42.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

