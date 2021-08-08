Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €120.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA:ZAL opened at €92.50 ($108.82) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €97.87. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.