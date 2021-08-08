Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target to €6.00

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Commerzbank to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, April 26th. downgraded Commerzbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerzbank from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Shares of CRZBY opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 15.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerzbank will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

