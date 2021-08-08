Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 8,500

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,600 ($99.29) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Croda International to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Croda International to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 8,724 ($113.98) on Thursday. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 97.96 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,956 ($117.01). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,569.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other Croda International news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total transaction of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.