Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $177.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $136.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,662,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,524 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Motco boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

