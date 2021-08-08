Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.92, but opened at $27.70. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 35,535 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,610.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 66,432 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

