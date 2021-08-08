DiDi Global Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global’s (NYSE:DIDI) quiet period will end on Monday, August 9th. DiDi Global had issued 316,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $4,435,200,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Atlantic Securities downgraded DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE DIDI opened at 9.31 on Friday. DiDi Global has a one year low of 7.16 and a one year high of 18.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $2,149,000.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

