DIGG Price Up 65.5% Over Last Week (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, DIGG has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $22.94 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $60,032.90 or 1.35100143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00045416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00128121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00148978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,367.06 or 0.99845194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.77 or 0.00782642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 382 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.