Digital Media Solutions (DMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.
NYSE:DMS opened at $7.67 on Friday. Digital Media Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DMS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. increased their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
About Digital Media Solutions
Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.
