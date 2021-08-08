Digital Media Solutions (DMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

NYSE:DMS opened at $7.67 on Friday. Digital Media Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Media Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Digital Media Solutions were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DMS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. increased their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

