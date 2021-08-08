DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOCN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DigitalOcean has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.20. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after acquiring an additional 882,112 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 18.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $36,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $36,062,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $30,281,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.