DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

DOCN opened at $54.00 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $63.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $35,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $72,277,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $3,008,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

