Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in SecureWorks by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 812.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth approximately $658,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 1.14.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

