Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 454 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Replimune Group worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.50. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $587,106.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,806,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,128 over the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.