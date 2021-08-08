Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys New Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

