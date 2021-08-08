Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74,055 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.87% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADES stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 million, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a positive return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

