Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $742,000 Stake in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Orion Energy Systems worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

OESX opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.43. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.46.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OESX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

