Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,704 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of PaySign worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PaySign by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PaySign stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99. PaySign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.51.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at $29,180,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

