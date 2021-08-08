Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,640 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 33.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after buying an additional 117,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1,277.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 55,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 435.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,430 shares of company stock worth $1,724,001. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of AKRO opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

