Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,509 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,509 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 142,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.08. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.97.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

