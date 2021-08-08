Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 166.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 707,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $31.00 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $31.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.26.

