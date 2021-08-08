disBalancer Market Capitalization Reaches $1.45 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $2.83 million worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00045231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00128873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00147352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,129.87 or 0.99502413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.06 or 0.00780274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,914,097 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

