DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Stock Price Up 24.3%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) shot up 24.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 6,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 35,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35.

About DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX)

DNA Brands, Incis a holding company. It operates through the DNA energy and TokenTalk.io. businesses. The DNA Energy business engages in the production, marketing, and sale of carbonated blends of energy drinks. It offers its products in citrus, lemon lime, citrus sugar free, and cranberry raspberry sugar free flavors under the DNA Energy Drink brand name.

