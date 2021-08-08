Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.34 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $31.14 billion and $7.34 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00340622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,771,840,468 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.