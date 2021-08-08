Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend payment by 51.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dolby Laboratories has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of DLB opened at $98.18 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,946 shares of company stock worth $12,787,018. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

