Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,916 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $236.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $236.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

