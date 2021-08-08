Domtar (TSE:UFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$55.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Domtar to C$68.00 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of UFS stock opened at C$68.73 on Friday. Domtar has a one year low of C$30.47 and a one year high of C$70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.53). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 4.8500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.