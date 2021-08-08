Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Dover comprises approximately 1.9% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $35,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

NYSE DOV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.49. 719,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,817. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.04. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $170.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

