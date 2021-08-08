Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DREUF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.09.

Shares of DREUF stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.33.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

