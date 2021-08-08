Dream Industrial REIT to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

