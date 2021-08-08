Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.96 Million

Brokerages expect that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will post $537.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $539.40 million and the lowest is $536.14 million. Dropbox posted sales of $487.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $58,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,802 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $1,411,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,292,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,171,000 after purchasing an additional 79,134 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBX opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.14. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

