Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Duke Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

