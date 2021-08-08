Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.19. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.000-$5.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.96. 2,617,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,272. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.