Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.19. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.000-$5.300 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,272. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.25. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

